Rapper Black Rob Reveals He’s Homeless and in Constant Pain After Discharged From Hospital

The former Bad Boy artist, who is best known for his hit ‘Whoa!’, makes the heartbreaking confession several days after a video surfaced of him looking gaunt while lying in a hospital bed.

While the world is still mourning the loss of DMX, hip-hop community is now shaken with the condition of another rapper, Black Rob. The former Bad Boy artist sparked concerns after DJ Self shared a video of the “Whoa!” hitmaker looking gaunt while lying in a hospital bed last week.

On Sunday, April 11, Black Rob appeared in a video to inform his fans that he has been released from the hospital. However, his confession only further made fans worried about his condition as he revealed that he’s now homeless and has suffered from four strokes.

“Oh man, I’ve been dealing with this for five years,” he said in the clip. “Four strokes … I don’t know what to tell you man. S**t is crazy. This s**t is hard. I don’t got no house to live in – except maybe an apartment. Me and my man be trying to get together. I’m telling you man, this s**t is strange.”

“It’s hard, you know what I’m saying?” he continued sharing. “I don’t know what the people want to do, what the people going to say. I need some rest, man. Really, man. I need some rest.” The 51-year-old also lamented about the constant pains on he feels on the side of his body, “My side is killing me. Oh s**t. I don’t want to talk about it no more.”

Fellow rapper Royce Da 5’9″ has expressed his concern over Black Rob’s situation. Reposting the latter’s video, he captioned it, “WHAT THE F**K!!! I’m tired of this s**t.” Mike Zombie, meanwhile, has launched a GoFundMe page to help Rob get back on his feet. The fundraiser has collected over $13,000 out of its goal of $50,000.

In a separate video, Black Rob’s friend Mark Curry confirmed that the New York native has been out of hospital. “It’s overwhelming to how many people care about our legends but he just got discharged from the hospital,” he said. Explaining his friend’s condition, he added, “This is something that Rob’s been going through so I don’t know who put it out there like whatever it may be. He’s good but we gon’ talk later on today.”

Prior to the making the heartbreaking confession, Black Rob also posted on Instagram a statement to assure his followers that he’s okay. “I thank you all for your prayers & concern. I wanted to let you know from myself that I’m good. I’m home now! To blessed,” read the statement, as he added in the caption, “Don’t always believe what the media post with out true context! Cats always wants to spread negativity for a come up.”

Back in 2015, Black Rob suffered a stroke. “Lately, I had high blood pressure,” he said on “Sway in the Morning”. “Being that I have that, that takes a lot out of a brother. Going on tour, you don’t even know. This is a real serious… I had a stroke. Yea, I had a stroke… and ummm, I got over that. It’s been high blood pressure and trying to stay on top of this thing.”