Queensland records new COVID-19 death

An 80-year-old man has died of COVID-19 in Queensland.

The Australian man had been travelling in the Philippines and returned home on March 20, Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young said today.

He tested positive to COVID-19 on March 25 while in hotel quarantine, and was admitted to Prince Charles Hospital.

A man has died of COVID-19 overnight at Prince Charles Hospital, Chermside. (Google Maps)

He died overnight. He is the seventh victim of the disease in Queensland since the pandemic began.

It is believed the man contracted COVID-19 in the Philippines, and not in Papua New Guinea on his way back to Australia.

“That is, of course, very sad news for his family and his friends,” Dr Young said.