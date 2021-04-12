Queen Elizabeth Left With ‘Huge Void’ Following Husband Prince Philip’s Death

WENN

According to son Prince Andrew, the Queen says the Duke of Edinburgh’s passing left ‘a huge void in her life’ as the royal family are still trying to come to terms with his death.

AceShowbiz –

A “huge void” has been left in Queen Elizabeth‘s life following Prince Philip‘s death, her son Prince Andrew has said.

The Duke of York has told how the Royal Family have been grateful for all the “absolutely amazing tributes” paid to his late father, who passed away “peacefully” at Windsor Castle on Friday morning (09Apr21) aged 99, and the family are now “rallying round” to support the 94-year-old monarch.

Speaking after a service for his dad at Windsor’s Royal Lodge on Sunday (11Apr21), he said, “The queen, as you would expect, is an incredibly stoic person.”

“She described it as having left a huge void in her life but we, the family, the ones that are close, are rallying round to make sure that we’re there to support her.”

Andrew – who stepped back from royal duties in 2019 after criticism over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein – has described his late father as the “grandfather of the nation” and said Philip was a good listener.

“He was so calm. If you had a problem, he would think about it,” the duke said. “He was always somebody you could go to and he would always listen so it’s a great loss. We’ve lost almost the grandfather of the nation. And I feel very sorry and supportive of my mother who’s feeling it probably more than everybody else.”

Prince Edward, the queen and Duke of Edinburgh’s youngest son, admitted the family are “still trying to come to terms” with Philip’s passing.

“However much one tries to prepare oneself for something like this, it’s still a dreadful shock,” he added. “And we’re still trying to come to terms with that. And it’s very, very sad.”

“But I have to say that the extraordinary tribute and the memories that everybody has had and been willing to share has been so fantastic.”

A ceremonial royal funeral for Philip will take place at St George’s Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, on Saturday (17Apr21).