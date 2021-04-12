Princes Harry and William mourn a man of service, a 'legend of banter'

Princes William and Harry have paid tribute to their grandfather Prince Philip's devotion to service and sense of humour while insisting he'd simply want everyone to "get on with it".

The late Prince's grandsons broke their silence in statements released within minutes of each other on Monday (Tuesday morning AEST), three days after the Duke of Edinburgh's death on Friday, aged 99.

Prince Harry described his grandfather as "a man of service, honour and great humour".

READ MORE: Prince Harry lands in London for grandfather Prince Philip's funeral

"He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm — and also because you never knew what he might say next," the Prince said.

"He will be remembered as the longest-reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke.

"But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end.

"He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, 'Oh do get on with it!'"

READ MORE: Gun salute honours Prince Philip at Parliament House

Prince William also hit on the concept of service in his ode to Queen Elizabeth II's late husband": service "to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family."

"I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life — both through good times and the hardest days," he said.

"I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her.

"I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!

READ MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle post a simple tribute to Prince Philip

READ MORE: Morrison among hundreds at Sydney service to honour Prince Philip

Prince William said Prince Philip was "an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation".

"Catherine and will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead," he said.

"I will miss my grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job."

Prince Harry finished by thanking his grandfather for his service, "dedication to Granny" and for always being himself.

"You will be sorely missed, but always remembered — by the nation and the world," he said. "Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts."

The Prince's are two of Prince Philip's eight grandchildren.

Meghan Markle, who is pregnant, will not be attending the funeral with Prince Harry after her doctors advised her not to travel.

The Queen announced she would enter an eight-day period of mourning following the death of her husband on April 9.

Prince Philip's coffin is resting in the private chapel at Windsor Castle, where it will remain until the day of the funeral.

The Duke of Edinburgh took part in planning his funeral and its focus on family was in accordance with his wishes.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions in the UK, only 30 people will be able to attend.