Prince William and Prince Harry Add New Tributes to Prince Philip in Separate Posts

Prince William has honoured his late grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, by sharing a family photo taken by his wife while his brother Harry described him as “a legend of banter” in his own tribute also released on Monday (12Apr21).

William, 38, shared a lengthy message and a never-before-seen family photo of his son Prince George with his great-grandfather who passed away on Friday. The photo of Philip and the young prince, shows George sat next to his great-grandfather in his carriage, reading a book. It was taken by the Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk six years ago.

As well as the photo William wrote in the caption, “My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family.”

“I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days. I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her.”

He continued, “I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!”

“My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.”

William has previously praised Philip’s work ethic, and his support for his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II in her role as Britain’s monarch.

Meanwhile, on Monday his brother Prince Harry released a separate statement through his and Meghan‘s Archewell foundation, in which he remembered his grandfather as a “legend of banter, and cheeky right ’til the end.”

Harry, 36, said, “My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm-and also because you never knew what he might say next.”

“He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ’til the end.”

He continued, “So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered-by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.”

He finished with the Latin words ”Per Mare, Per Terram.” – ‘By Sea, By Land’ – the motto of the Royal Marines.

Philip died peacefully in his sleep at Windsor Castle on Friday (9Apr), two months before his 100th birthday.