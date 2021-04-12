Prince Harry Quarantining at His And Meghan Markle’s Former Home Ahead of Prince Philip’s Funeral

WENN/Avalon

The Duke of Sussex is reportedly staying with his cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, who moved into Frogmore Cottage after welcoming their first child.

Prince Harry is on quarantine ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral. Having safely arrived in the United Kingdom, the Duke of Sussex was said to have been isolating at his and wife Meghan Markle‘s former home, Frogmore Cottage.

The 36-year-old is reportedly staying with his cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, who moved into Frogmore Cottage after welcoming their son August in February. Despite no longer living there, he and the Duchess of Sussex will continue to own the property. A source further told PEOPLE, “They are delighted to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack as they start their own family.”

Harry, who currently resides in California with Meghan and baby Archie, arrived in the U.K. on Sunday, April 11. On the reason why he went solo, a royal spokesman previously stated that his wife, who is currently pregnant with their second child, “has been advised by her physician not to travel.”

The following day, Harry offered a tribute to his late grandfather and the Duke of Edinburgh. “My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm-and also because you never knew what he might say next,” he began his statement.

“He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke,” he added. “But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ’til the end.”

Harry went on, “So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered – by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.” He concluded his statement with the Royal Marines motto, “Per Mare, Per Terram,” which translates to, “By Sea, By Land.”