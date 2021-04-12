Peru fast count predicts run-off between leftist Castillo and conservative Fujimori

Article content

LIMA — Far-left candidate Pedro Castillo will face conservative Keiko Fujimori in a June run-off of Peru’s presidential election, according to a fast count by pollster Ipsos of more than two thirds of votes cast in Sunday’s election.

Castillo, a 51-year-old union leader and primary school teacher, secured 18.6% of the votes, while 14.5% went to Fujimori, the daughter of imprisoned former president Alberto Fujimori, the tally of 69.1% of the vote showed.

The outcome would do little to calm market jitters over the future leadership of the world’s second largest copper producer, however.

Castillo has pledged to redraft the constitution of the Andean nation with a view to weakening the business elite and giving the state a more dominant role in sectors such as mining, oil, hydropower, gas and communications.

Free marketeer Fujimori is a deeply divisive figure whose father was jailed for human rights abuses. She herself has spent time on remand over claims that she received $1.2 million from Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, which she denies.

Hernando de Soto, the liberal economist whom an exit poll suggested was tied in second place with Fujimori, dropped to fourth position in the fast count, with 10.8% of the vote.