Peru Election for the Fifth President in Five Years Goes to Runoff

LIMA, Peru — Peru’s presidential election is headed for a runoff, with Pedro Castillo, a far-left former union activist and teacher in the lead, according to data released Monday by the country’s electoral body.

He will likely face a right-wing candidate in a second round of voting in June.

Mr. Castillo, a social conservative, was one of 18 candidates, and tapped into a wave of anti-establishment sentiment in an election characterized by widespread frustration with the political system.

He is likely headed into a runoff with Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of the jailed former authoritarian leader Alberto Fujimori, according to a survey of electoral tallies by the firm Ipsos. Trailing behind Ms. Fujimori is an ultraconservative, Rafael López Ariaga.

Either pairing would set the stage for a highly polarized second-round election, the results of which could steer the country in radically different directions.