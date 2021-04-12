Orlando Bloom Responds To Katy Perry’s New Look

I guess we know what Orlando’s priorities are.
If there’s anything we can expect from American Idol each week, it’s that Katy Perry will be totally serving a new look.
I mean, completely different looks every Sunday night.
And absolutely pulling off ALL of them.
This week, Katy went for a throwback look, channeling her “Roar” era — dark locks included!
While Katy’s comment section was filled with posts about her new look, it appeared that her fiancé Orlando Bloom was completely unfazed by her weekly transformation.
“Baby we’re all out of oat milk,” Orlando wrote in the comment section.
I mean, groceries are a priority.
But while replenishing their household oat milk supply is important, I’m thinking there’s just an Orlando/Katy inside joke that we’re all missing out on.
Either way, here’s to hoping Orlando gets the oat milk he was looking for!
