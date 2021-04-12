Olivia Rodrigo Realizes Driving ‘Isn’t All Fun’ After Getting Parking Ticket

Instagram

The singer/actress, who is best known for her hit single ‘Drivers License’, informs her Instagram followers that she has received a City of Los Angeles parking violation ticket.

Olivia Rodrigo has had her fair share of harsh realities of driving in big cities. Revealing that she got hit with a parking ticket, the singer/actress best known for her hit single “Drivers License” realized that driving “isn’t all fun.”

On Sunday, April 11, the 18-year-old beauty took to her Instagram Story to post a picture of a City of Los Angeles parking violation ticket. In the accompaniment of the post, she wrote, “damn this driving s**t [isn’t] all fun and games.”

Olivia’s revelation has since drawn hilarious reactions from many on Twitter. One user quipped, “now write a song called ‘parking ticket’ pls @Olivia_Rodrigo.” Another echoed, “@Olivia_Rodrigo when can we expect the new song ‘parking ticket’?? #parkingticket Olivia Rodrigo.” A third then chimed in, “Pls make a fun ig song out of ur parking ticket @Olivia_Rodrigo.”

This came more than three months after Olivia dropped “Drivers License”. Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, she said in a statement, “When I came up with ‘drivers license’, I was going through a heartbreak that was so confusing to me, so multifaceted.”

“Putting all those feelings into a song made everything seem so much simpler and clearer – and at the end of the day, I think that’s really the whole purpose of songwriting,” the ex-girlfriend of Joshua Bassett added at that time. “There’s nothing like sitting at the piano in my bedroom and writing a really sad song. It’s truly my favorite thing in the world.”

Upon its release, “Drivers License” managed to land at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It made her the youngest artist to debut at the top of the chart. She also claimed Spotify’s record for the most streams of a song in a single week.

Olivia, who recently released a new song named “Deja Vu”, has recently opened up about her overnight success. When speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she gushed, “It’s been incredible… I love writing music and I just feel so lucky that people are responding to it the way that they are. It’s really my biggest dream come true.”