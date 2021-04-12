Oasis Management says CVC’s offer for Toshiba is too low By Reuters

© Reuters. The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at the company’s facility in Kawasaki, Japan
TOKYO (Reuters) – Hong Kong-based Oasis Management said on Tuesday CVC Capital’s reported offer of 5,000 yen a share for Toshiba (OTC:) Corp was “far below fair value”.
The fund, an investor in Toshiba since 2016, said a price of more than 6,200 yen ($56.54) per share for Toshiba would be appropriate.
Oasis also said Toshiba should set up a special committee to discuss the proposal as soon as possible.
($1 = 109.6600 yen)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.