Nikkei rises as glass firms, department stores gain on upbeat earnings

TOKYO — Japanese shares rose on Tuesday, led by gains in stocks of glass product companies and department store operators after their robust earnings, though concerns about rising domestic COVID-19 cases undermined travel-related shares.

Nikkei share average rose 1.0% to 29,840.04, holding above key support levels from its 25-day, and 50-day moving average, at 29,507 and 29,442.

The broader Topix gained 0.54% to 1,965.08, but it moved in a tight range it has hugged over the past several sessions.

AGC rose 3.6%, briefly hitting a 10-year high, after the glass product maker revised up its earnings outlook and dividend forecasts.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange’s glass and ceramic index the top performer among its 33 industry subindexes, as rival Nippon Sheet Glass gained 5.7% on hopes of strong earnings.

Takashimaya gained 4.3% after the department store chain operator announced a larger-than-expected profit in the current financial year after a dismal year hit by the pandemic.

That boosted shares of its competitors including J.Front Retailing and Isetan Mitsukoshi, which rose 3.0% and 2.3%, respectively.

Hopes of vaccine rollouts also helped to underpin department store shares, but rising concerns about a surge in domestic COVID-19 cases hit travel-related sectors.