NHL trade deadline tracker: Latest rumors, news, updates for 2021 deadline day

The clock has hit 12:01 a.m. on April 12.
The clock is now officially ticking.
In less than 15 hours, GMs’ teams are going to be locked; the question is: Will they be loaded? The 2021 trade deadline is here and there’s a short window open for wheelin’ and dealin’. Some of the biggest names are already off the board but there are still players out there who can give teams a postseason push.
NHL TRADE TRACKER 2021: List of deals completed before the deadline
A number of teams will be looking to send soon-to-be unrestricted free agents packing while others will be looking to save almighty cap space. Maybe your team is — new term alert — a “broker team.”
Sporting News is keeping track of all the latest rumours and trades, and giving those swaps grades when they happen.
NHL trade deadline tracker
(All times Eastern)
1:46 a.m. — It’s official, but it’s not the one you think.
|Kings receive:
|Penguins receive:
|2022 conditional third-round pick, 2023 conditional fourth-round pick
|Jeff Carter (F)
*Kings will retain 50 percent of Carter’s salary.
Kings grade: B+
Penguins grade: B+
The Penguins add a veteran from the West Coast at the deadline — it’s very 2020 Patrick Marleau but Carter brings a couple of rings with him, unlike Marleau, the soon-to-be NHL all-time leader in games played. Carter’s best years are behind him but the 36-year-old can still add depth as a right-handed shot who can play any spot in the forward group.
1:30 a.m — The Taylor Hall trade may be done, but nothing has been announced by either team.
12:05 a.m. — It should be noted that Bob McKenzie dropped this “Bob’s Bomb” around 10:30 p.m., too.
Could veteran centre Jeff Carter be on his way to PIT? LAK and PIT have had discussions on that and are believed to be working towards making that happen.
— Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) April 12, 2021
12:01 a.m. — Just after midnight, this came down and all hell broke loose on Twitter.
Confirming. Hall and Lazar to Boston for Bjork and 2nd round draft pick.
— Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 12, 2021
Midnight — A quick breakdown of a few of the big trades that have occurred:
Midnight — Before we break everything down, he’s a quick recap of the big moves that came down in the 48 hours before the official countdown began.
|DATE
|TEAM
|PLAYERS
|TEAM
|PLAYERS
|April 11
|Islanders
|Braydon Coburn (D)
|Senators
|2022 seventh-round pick
|April 11
|Maple Leafs
|David Rittich (G)
|Flames
|2022 third-round pick, retain 50 percent of Rittich’s contract
|April 11
|Bruins
|Mike Reilly (D)
|Senators
|2022 third-round pick
|April 11
|Maple Leafs
|Stefan Noesen (F)
|Sharks
|2021 fourth-round pick, retain 50 percent of Foligno’s remaining contract
|April 11
|Maple Leafs
|Nick Foligno (F)
|Blue Jackets
|2021 first-round pick, 2022 fourth-round pick, retain 50 percent of Foligno’s contract
|April 11
|Canadiens
|Jon Merrill (D)
|Red Wings
|Hayden Verbeek (F), 2021 fifth-round pick
|April 11
|Devils
|Jonas Siegenthaler (D)
|Capitals
|2021 conditional third-round pick
|April 10
|Blue Jackets
|2021 first-round pick, 2022 third-round pick
|Lightning
|Brian Lashoff (D)
|April 10
|Red Wings
|2021 fourth-round pick, DET retains 50 percent of Savard’s contract
|Lightning
|David Savard (D)
|April 10
|Blue Jackets
|Brian Lashoff (D), CBJ retains 50 percent of Savard’s contract
|Red Wings
|David Savard (D)
|April 10
|Avalanche
|Devan Dubnyk (G)
|Sharks
|Greg Pateryn (D), 2021 fifth-round pick
|April 10
|Panthers
|Brandon Montour (D)
|Sabres
|2021 third-round pick