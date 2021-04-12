NHL trade deadline tracker: Latest rumors, news, updates for 2021 deadline day

The clock has hit 12:01 a.m. on April 12.

The clock is now officially ticking.

In less than 15 hours, GMs’ teams are going to be locked; the question is: Will they be loaded? The 2021 trade deadline is here and there’s a short window open for wheelin’ and dealin’. Some of the biggest names are already off the board but there are still players out there who can give teams a postseason push.

A number of teams will be looking to send soon-to-be unrestricted free agents packing while others will be looking to save almighty cap space. Maybe your team is — new term alert — a “broker team.”

Sporting News is keeping track of all the latest rumours and trades, and giving those swaps grades when they happen.

NHL trade deadline tracker

(All times Eastern)

1:46 a.m. — It’s official, but it’s not the one you think.

Kings receive: Penguins receive: 2022 conditional third-round pick, 2023 conditional fourth-round pick Jeff Carter (F)

*Kings will retain 50 percent of Carter’s salary.

Kings grade: B+

Penguins grade: B+

The Penguins add a veteran from the West Coast at the deadline — it’s very 2020 Patrick Marleau but Carter brings a couple of rings with him, unlike Marleau, the soon-to-be NHL all-time leader in games played. Carter’s best years are behind him but the 36-year-old can still add depth as a right-handed shot who can play any spot in the forward group.

1:30 a.m — The Taylor Hall trade may be done, but nothing has been announced by either team.

12:05 a.m. — It should be noted that Bob McKenzie dropped this “Bob’s Bomb” around 10:30 p.m., too.

Could veteran centre Jeff Carter be on his way to PIT? LAK and PIT have had discussions on that and are believed to be working towards making that happen. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) April 12, 2021

12:01 a.m. — Just after midnight, this came down and all hell broke loose on Twitter.

Confirming. Hall and Lazar to Boston for Bjork and 2nd round draft pick. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 12, 2021

