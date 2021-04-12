NHL trade deadline 2021 tracker: Trades, grades and the latest rumours

By
Lisaa Witt
-
0
1

The clock has hit 12:01 a.m. on April 12.

The clock is now officially ticking.

In less than 15 hours, GMs’ teams are going to be locked; the question is: Will they be loaded? The 2021 trade deadline is here and there’s a short window open for wheelin’ and dealin’. Some of the biggest names are already off the board but there are still players out there who can give teams a postseason push.

NHL TRADE TRACKER 2021: List of deals completed before the deadline

A number of teams will be looking to send soon-to-be unrestricted free agents packing while others will be looking to save almighty cap space. Maybe your team is — new term alert — a “broker team.”

Sporting News is keeping track of all the latest rumours and trades, and giving those swaps grades when they happen.

Latest NHL trade deadline rumours, trades and grades

(All times Eastern)

1:46 a.m. — It’s official, but it’s not the one you think. 

Kings receive:Penguins receive:
2022 conditional third-round pick, 2023 conditional fourth-round pickJeff Carter (F)

*Kings will retain 50 percent of Carter’s salary.

Kings grade: B+

Penguins grade: B+

The Penguins add a veteran from the West Coast at the deadline — it’s very 2020 Patrick Marleau but Carter brings a couple of rings with him, unlike Marleau, the soon-to-be NHL all-time leader in games played. Carter’s best years are behind him but the 36-year-old can still add depth as a right-handed shot who can play any spot in the forward group.

1:30 a.m — The Taylor Hall trade may be done, but nothing has been announced by either team.

12:05 a.m. — It should be noted that Bob McKenzie dropped this “Bob’s Bomb” around 10:30 p.m., too.

12:01 a.m. — Just after midnight, this came down and all hell broke loose on Twitter. 

Midnight — A quick breakdown of a few of the big trades that have occurred:

Midnight — Before we break everything down, he’s a quick recap of the big moves that came down in the 48 hours before the official countdown began.

DATETEAMPLAYERS TEAMPLAYERS 
April 11IslandersBraydon Coburn (D)Senators2022 seventh-round pick
April 11Maple LeafsDavid Rittich (G)Flames2022 third-round pick, retain 50 percent of Rittich’s contract
April 11BruinsMike Reilly (D)Senators2022 third-round pick
April 11Maple LeafsStefan Noesen (F)Sharks2021 fourth-round pick, retain 50 percent of Foligno’s remaining contract
April 11Maple LeafsNick Foligno (F)Blue Jackets2021 first-round pick, 2022 fourth-round pick, retain 50 percent of Foligno’s contract
April 11CanadiensJon Merrill (D)Red WingsHayden Verbeek (F), 2021 fifth-round pick
April 11DevilsJonas Siegenthaler (D)Capitals2021 conditional third-round pick
April 10Blue Jackets2021 first-round pick, 2022 third-round pickLightningBrian Lashoff (D)
April 10Red Wings2021 fourth-round pick, DET retains 50 percent of Savard’s contractLightningDavid Savard (D)
April 10Blue JacketsBrian Lashoff (D), CBJ retains 50 percent of Savard’s contractRed WingsDavid Savard (D)
April 10AvalancheDevan Dubnyk (G)SharksGreg Pateryn (D), 2021 fifth-round pick
April 10PanthersBrandon Montour (D)Sabres2021 third-round pick

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR