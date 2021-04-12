NFL mock draft: The first two rounds

The NFL Draft is just over two weeks away, and draft boards are developing. Here’s a look at our first two-round NFL mock draft, as of April 12, 2021.
1 of 64
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
David Platt / USA Today Sports Images
Lawrence might already be getting fitted for his new uniform by the Jaguars. The Clemson star could be the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck, with every physical quality scouts like and the track record to back up the pure talent. He will also get time to develop under new Jags head coach Urban Meyer, and the team has the cap room to add weapons for him this offseason. Lawrence finished 2020 completing more than 69% of his passes for 3,153 yards and 24 touchdowns in 10 games, and he also contributed eight rushing scores.
2 of 64
2. New York Jets: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
Rick Bowmer / USA Today Sports Images
With the trade of Sam Darnold, Wilson looks all but certain to be heading to New York. Wilson is coming off a brilliant season in which he completed 73.5% of his passes for 3,692 yards and 33 touchdowns. He also shows above-average mobility.
3 of 64
3. San Francisco 49ers (via Texans): Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
Vasha Hunt / USA Today Sports Images
The 49ers mortgaged future drafts to acquire the third pick from Miami, and it’s clear the quarterback is in play despite Jimmy Garoppolo’s presence. Jones did a lot to help his stock in 2020 and the Senior Bowl, and his great accuracy (77.4% in 2020) could make the transition easier.
4 of 64
4. Atlanta Falcons: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
Brad McClenny / USA Today Sports Images
The Falcons will likely see plenty of offers for the No. 4 overall pick, but it remains to be seen if they’ll make a trade. Keeping the pick and taking a generational tight talent in Pitts has to be enticing. Injury issues limited Pitts to eight games in 2020, but he still had 43 catches for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns. His incredible 4.44 second 40 time at Pro Day means that he won’t last long.
5 of 64
5. Cincinnati Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU
Mark J. Rebilas / USA Today Sports Images
The Bengals don’t necessarily have to take a wideout after losing A.J. Green, but Chase could be a generational wide receiver talent and a perfect fit. Chase opted out of the 2020 season, but he was an incredible prospect before then, catching passes from Joe Burrow at LSU. Chase had an amazing 84 catches for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2019 opposite Vikings star Justin Jefferson.
6 of 64
6. Miami Dolphins (via Eagles): DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
Mark J. Rebilas / USA Today Sports Images
Miami needs to give Tua Tagovailoa some help, and Smith looks like an elite option to join DeVante Parker and Will Fuller. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Smith, has significantly helped his stock in the past season. Smith had an insane 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 24 total touchdowns in 2020.
7 of 64
7. Detroit Lions: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
Gary Cosby Jr. / USA Today Sports Images
Waddle missed much of 2020 with an ankle injury but was able to return for the National Championship. If healthy, he has the potential to be the steal of the draft, and Detroit has a major need after inexplicably letting top wideout Kenny Golladay walk.
8 of 64
8. Carolina Panthers: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
Troy Wayrynen / USA Today Sports Images
Carolina could still look at a quarterback even after acquiring Sam Darnold, but Sewell’s availability would be attractive to protect Darnold’s blindside. Sewell would be the No. 1 prospect in the draft in many years, but the rush for quarterbacks could cause him to drop.
9 of 64
9. Denver Broncos: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
Tim Heitman / USA Today Sports Images
With Drew Lock’s struggles over his first two seasons, Denver might go back to the well for a quarterback. Lance is a great prospect but could use some development time, coming from FCS power North Dakota State.
10 of 64
10. Dallas Cowboys: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
Mark J. Rebilas / USA Today Sports Images
Dallas desperately needs help in every area of the defense, but their leaky secondary was particularly an issue last season. Surtain is an elite prospect, with the pedigree to boot after his father’s 11-year NFL career that included three Pro Bowls.
11 of 64
11. New York Giants: Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern
Jeff Hanisch / USA Today Sports Images
The Giants offensive line made nice strides last season, but they could still use more help. Slater had an outstanding career at tackle for the Wildcats but could also kick inside to guard if needed.
12 of 64
12. Philadelphia Eagles (via 49ers): Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
Mark J. Rebilas / USA Today Sports Images
It’s difficult to see Fields dropping this far with all the quarterback-hungry teams around the league, but if it does happen, the Eagles could likely consider the opportunity with Fields a potential upgrade over 2020 second-round pick Jalen Hurts. The versatile Fields was highly productive over the last two seasons, finishing last year with 22 touchdown passes and five rushing scores over eight games.
13 of 64
13. Los Angeles Chargers: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
Dale Zanine / USA Today Sports Images
The Chargers have seen major turnover at cornerback this offseason, and it’s a critical position in the AFC West. Horn, the son of former Saints wideout Joe Horn, opted out of the 2020 season after putting enough on tape to garner early first-round consideration. He helped his stock with a blazing 4.37 second 40 time at Pro Day.
14 of 64
14. Minnesota Vikings: Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC
Kirby Lee / USA Today Sports Images
The Vikings desperately need offensive line help, especially after losing Riley Reiff. Vera-Tucker could help at either guard or tackle immediately for the team.
15 of 64
15. New England Patriots: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
Jesse Johnson / USA Today Sports Images
The opportunity to take a linebacker with Parsons’ upside could be too good for Bill Belichick to pass up. Parsons opted out of 2020 after recording 109 tackles and five sacks for the Nittany Lions in 2019.
16 of 64
16. Arizona Cardinals: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
Brett Davis / USA Today Sports Images
The loss of franchise player Patrick Peterson will hurt Arizona, and replacement Malcolm Butler has been inconsistent in recent seasons with the Titans. Farley opted out of the 2020 season as a potential first-round pick who had four interceptions in his final college season.
17 of 64
17. Las Vegas Raiders: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
Lee Luther Jr. / USA Today Sports Images
The Raiders are in the hunt for a right tackle after trading Trent Brown. Darrisaw developed into a strong first-round prospect in 2020 who could fill in.
18 of 64
18. Miami Dolphins: Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan
Tommy Gilligan / USA Today Sports Images
Miami has a need for a pass rusher after releasing Kyle Van Noy in the offseason. Paye should help the Raiders immediately, with 8.5 sacks in 16 games over the last two years.
19 of 64
19. Washington Football Team: Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State
Brett Rojo / USA Today Sports Images
The offensive line is a major need for Washington, even after making some strides last season. Jenkins has emerged as a first-round prospect after a strong career at Oklahoma State and would be able to step in immediately.
20 of 64
20. Chicago Bears: Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU
Jay Biggerstaff / USA Today Sports Images
Anthony Miller’s failure to develop might cause the Bears to address wideout once again. Marshall finished 2020 with 48 catches for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns in only seven games and would be a nice complement for Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney.
21 of 64
21. Indianapolis Colts: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, ILB, Notre Dame
Matt Cashore / USA Today Sports Images
The loss of middle linebacker Anthony Walker puts linebacker in play for Indy. Owusu-Koramoah would fill a major need at linebacker and was a major playmaker for the second straight season at Notre Dame, with 62 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 12 games.
22 of 64
22. Tennessee Titans: Greg Newsome, CB, Northwestern
Nikos Frazier / USA Today Sports Images
Tennessee has a desperate need at cornerback after losing Malcolm Butler. Newsome had some injury issues in college but is a great press corner prospect who could fill a long-term need for the Titans.
23 of 64
23. New York Jets (via Seahawks): Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
Ken Ruinard / USA Today Sports Images
Running back is a dire area of need for the Jets, whose best option currently is Lamical Perine. Etienne is a perfect fit as a multi-dimensional back who ran a blazing 4.4 second 40 time at Pro Day. The only big concern is his production decline last year (5.4 yards per carry) after averaging over seven yards per touch in each of his first three seasons at Clemson.
24 of 64
24. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami (FL)
Gary A. Vasquez / USA Today Sports Images
The biggest strength of the Steelers recently has been their pass rush, but losing Bud Dupree in free agency does create a hole for the team. Phillips is a transfer from UCLA who had a breakout 2020 season with eight sacks in 10 games.
25 of 64
25. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Rams): Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
Brett Rojo / USA Today Sports Images
Safety is a major need for the Jags going into the draft. Moehrig could be a long-term fit, showing great productivity for the Horned Frogs over the last two seasons with 109 tackles and six interceptions.
26 of 64
26. Cleveland Browns: Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami (FL)
Charles LeClaire / USA Today Sports Images
The Browns were rumored to be interested in J.J. Watt this offseason with the loss of Olivier Vernon, and finding another defensive end should still be a high priority. Rousseau opted out of 2020 but had 15.5 sacks in 2019 for the Hurricanes.
27 of 64
27. Baltimore Ravens: Jayson Oweh, DE, Penn State
Matthew O’Haren / USA Today Sports Images
Baltimore has done an incredible job developing pass rushers over the years, and the need has arisen again after losing Matt Judon. Oweh had 38 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss, in seven games during 2020.
28 of 64
28. New Orleans Saints: Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky
Brad McClenny / USA Today Sports Images
New Orleans has an immediate need at linebacker, and also long-term need with Demario Davis getting older. Davis has great size at 6-foot-4 and recorded 104 tackles last season.
29 of 64
29. Green Bay Packers: Liam Eichenberg, OL, Notre Dame
Michael Caterina / USA Today Sports Images
Green Bay has an immediate need at right tackle as they try to beef up Aaron Rodgers’ protection. Eichenberg could fill in immediately, and comes from a long line of successful Notre Dame linemen.
30 of 64
30. Buffalo Bills: Azeez Ojulari, DE, Georgia
Brett Davis / USA Today Sports Images
Buffalo is in the market for a long-term replacement for Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison at defensive end. Ojulari is a quick edge pass rusher who had a terrific 2020, recording 9.5 sacks in 10 games.
31 of 64
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan
Tommy Gilligan / USA Today Sports Images
The Chiefs cut tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz this offseason, and have yet to address either spot. Mayfield could step in immediately to one of those spots, and so-so athleticism could push him to late in the first day or early in the second day of the draft.
32 of 64
32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
Mark J. Rebilas / USA Today Sports Images
The Bucs were able to bring back Ndamukong Suh, but Barmore looks like a potential replacement after 2021. Barmore has a chance to be a dominant interior player and recorded eight sacks in 11 games in 2020.
33 of 64
33. Jacksonville Jaguars: Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
Brett Rojo / USA Today Sports Images
The Jaguars need help at strongside linebacker to shore up their leaky defense. Collins was a breakout playmaker for Tulsa at linebacker in 2020 with 54 tackles and four interceptions in eight games.
34 of 64
34. New York Jets: Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State
Alicia Devine / USA Today Sports Images
The Jets have a desperate and immediate need at cornerback heading into the draft. The younger Samuel had a great career at Florida State, peaking last year with three picks in eight games.
35 of 64
35. Atlanta Falcons: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
Mark J. Rebilas / USA Today Sports Images
Atlanta added Mike Davis in the offseason, but he might not be the answer at running back Harris has a very high ceiling, finishing last season with 1,891 yards from scrimmage and 30 touchdowns.
36 of 64
36. Miami Dolphins (via Texans): Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
Jay Biggerstaff / USA Today Sports Images
Miami need help at linebacker, and could be able to get a plug-and-play early in the second round. Bolton was a playmaking machine at Mizzou, recording a total of 198 tackles over the last two seasons.
37 of 64
37. Philadelphia Eagles: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
Vasha Hunt / USA Today Sports Images
Philly drafted Jalen Reagor in the first round last year, but need much more wide receiver help. Toney is a speedy playmaker who could help in a variety of ways, as the former Florida star had a breakout year with 984 yards receiving in 11 games and ran a 4.41 40 time at Pro Day.
38 of 64
38. Cincinnati Bengals: Jabril Cox, LB, LSU
Thomas Shea / USA Today Sports Images
Cincinnati is very young and raw at linebacker, so adding another player with upside to the equation could help. The 6-foot-4 linebacker had three picks and 6.5 tackles for loss for the Tigers last season.
39 of 64
39. Carolina Panthers: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
Jesse Johnson / USA Today Sports Images
The loss of Curtis Samuel won’t be easy to replace for Carolina, but Bateman shows the upside. After opting out of the 2020 season, Bateman ran a 4.39 40-yard dash and would likely get far more first-round consideration if not for the elite wide receiver class surrounding him.
40 of 64
40. Denver Broncos: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama
Vasha Hunt / USA Today Sports Images
The offensive line seems to be a priority for Denver annually, and it remains a need this year without a clear right tackle. Leatherwood’s stock dropped a bit during the 2020 season, but the hulking tackle prospect could step in immediately.
41 of 64
41. Detroit Lions: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
Dale Zanine / USA Today Sports Images
Even after taking Jeff Okudah in the first round last year, Detroit needs more cornerback depth. Campbell is in the first round conversation after running a sub-4.4 40 at Pro Day and also has good size at 6-foot-2.
42 of 64
42. New York Giants: Carlos Basham, DL, Wake Forest
Butch Dill / USA Today Sports Images
The Giants could use another rotational defensive lineman, and Basham shows excellent upside in that role. They could play him at defensive tackle immediately.
43 of 64
43. San Francisco 49ers: Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF
Maria Lysaker / USA Today Sports Images
The loss of Richard Sherman has created a major need at corner for the 49ers. Robinson is a strong Day 2 prospect who could fit nicely either on the outside or as a slot corner.
44 of 64
44. Dallas Cowboys: Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State
Matthew O’Haren / USA Today Sports Images
Dallas hasn’t had a great answer at tight end since the loss of Jason Witten. Freiermuth is coming off a back injury but has interesting Red Zone potential.
45 of 64
45. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Vikings): Elijah Molden, CB, Washington
Darren Yamashita / USA Today Sports Images
The Jags could add a slot corner after signing Shaq Griffin to join C.J. Henderson. Molden is undersized at 5-foot-10 but had a productive college career, and fits well in that role.
46 of 64
46. New England Patriots: Levi Onwuzurike, DL, Washington
Darren Yamashita / USA Today Sports Images
The Pats have been busy this offseason, but could still use another rotational defensive lineman. Onwuzurike opted out of the 2020 season, but he’s a top interior prospect who impressed at the Senior Bowl.
47 of 64
47. Los Angeles Chargers: Sam Cosmi, OT, Texas
Scott Wachter / USA Today Sports Images
The offensive line is one of the Chargers biggest areas of need in the draft. Cosmi played the left side at Texas and could fill-in immediately.
48 of 64
48. Las Vegas Raiders: Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse
Tommy Gilligan / USA Today Sports Images
In search for a safety to help Johnathan Abram, Cisco could be an option. Cisco missed last season due to a torn ACL but was considered a first-round prospect before the injury.
49 of 64
49. Arizona Cardinals: Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina
Bob Donnan / USA Today Sports Images
After moving on from Kenyan Drake, the Cardinals are set to employ Chase Edmonds as their starter. It remains to be seen if he can handle a full workload, and Williams would potentially be a nice complement as more of a power back. He averaged 7.3 yards per carry at UNC last season, and also shows capable as a receiver.
50 of 64
50. Miami Dolphins: Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas
Brett Rojo / USA Today Sports Images
Ossai moved from inside linebacker to the edge in college and is still a work in progress. However, he had 10.5 sacks over the last two seasons at Texas, and his potential should get his name called early in the draft. Miami has enough picks to take a lottery ticket with Ossai’s ability.
51 of 64
51. Washington Football Team: Kyle Trask, QB, Florida
Tim Heitman / USA Today Sports Images
Trask had a breakout 2020 season for the Gators and was briefly mentioned as a top Heisman candidate. He could use some time to learn, and there are few better quarterbacks to learn behind than Ryan Fitzpatrick. Trask is coming off a brilliant senior season completing 68.9% of his passes for 4,283 yards and 43 touchdowns.
52 of 64
52. Chicago Bears: Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State
Vasha Hunt / USA Today Sports Images
Right tackle is a big need for Chicago going into the draft, and they need all the offensive help they can get after bringing on unflashy veteran Andy Dalton to quarterback the team. Radunz could play the right side or potentially move inside to guard.
53 of 64
53. Tennessee Titans: Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss
George Walker IV / USA Today Sports Images
The Titans did sign Josh Reynolds this offseason, but still desperately need receiver help after losing Corey Davis, Adam Humphries, and tight end Jonnu Smith. Moore lacks size at 5-foot-9, but he ran a 4.34 second 40 time and had 86 catches, 1,193 yards, and eight touchdowns in only eight games last year. He’d be a great complement to A.J. Brown over the long term.
54 of 64
54. Indianapolis Colts: Joe Tryon, DE, Washington
Jennifer Buchanan / USA Today Sports Images
The potential loss of Justin Houston leaves a major void for the Colts Tryon opted out of the 2020 season at Washington but has the athleticism to be a nice project in Indy..
55 of 64
55. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky
Mickey Welsh / USA Today Sports Images
Cornerback is a glaring weakness for the Steelers behind Joe Haden. Joseph had a strong Pro Day after recording four picks in 2020.
56 of 64
56. Seattle Seahawks: Ronnie Perkins, DE, Oklahoma
Kevin Jairaj / USA Today Sports Images
The pass rush was already a problem for Seattle before the cut Jarran Reed. Perkins has the potential to be an excellent edge rusher. He recorded 16.5 sacks in three seasons for the Sooners.
57 of 64
57. Los Angeles Rams: Landon Dickerson, OC, Alabama
Mickey Welsh / USA Today Sports Images
The Rams have a need at center after losing Austin Blythe. Dickerson could help after he recovers from a torn ACL. It remains to see if that injury will cause his draft stock to drop.
58 of 64
58. Baltimore Ravens: Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville
Winslow Townson / USA Today Sports Images
The Ravens signed Sammy Watkins, but another high upside wideout could be a possibility to help Lamar Jackson. Atwell can fly, running a 4.32 40 time in his pro day to make up for his 5-foot-9 height. He had 1,272 yards receiving in 2019 before regressing to 625 yards in nine games last year.
59 of 64
59. Cleveland Browns: Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa
Joseph Cress / USA Today Sports Images
Cleveland needs more interior depth and possibly a post-2021 replacement candidate for Sheldon Richardson. Nixon is a potential replacement, recording 5.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss last season.
60 of 64
60. New Orleans Saints: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
Nikos Frazier / USA Today Sports Images
The Saints need to add help for their next quarterback and Michael Thomas. Moore is just 5-foot-7 but ran an incredible 4.29 second 40 time, and would make quite the complement to Thomas.
61 of 64
61. Buffalo Bills: Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia
Jay Biggerstaff / USA Today Sports Images
Stokes with a playmaker for the Bulldogs last season with two pick-sixes, and would add immediate depth to an area of need for the Bills. Ultimately, Buffalo would like to take some of the pressure off of Tre’Davious White.
62 of 64
62. Green Bay Packers: Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse CHANGE
Rich Barnes / USA Today Sports Images
The Packers are in need of cornerback depth, and Melifonwu is a nice fit as a huge press corner at 6-foot-3. He’d have time to build into his frame behind Jaire Alexander and Kevin King.
63 of 64
63. Kansas City Chiefs: Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina
Charles LeClaire / USA Today Sports Images
Brown’s big-play ability would seem to be the perfect fit for Patrick Mahomes, as yet another weapon who could take the roof off the defense. He had back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons at North Carolina, averaging better than 20 yards per catch.
64 of 64
64. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Davis Mills, QB, Stanford
Jayne Kamin-Oncea / USA Today Sports Images
Mills has limited college experience and didn’t put up big numbers in either of the last two seasons at Stanford, but he has elite arm talent. He’s a nice fit to learn behind Tom Brady in the Bucs offense.