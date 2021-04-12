Mrs. World Gives Up Crown After Snatching Mrs. Sri Lanka’s Crown, Insists She’s Right

Instagram

In a video posted on her Instagram page, Caroline Jurie says she stands by what she believes ‘is right’ and argues that ‘divorced or separated’ women cannot compete in the Mrs. Sri Lanka beauty pageant.

Mrs. World Caroline Jurie is ready to relinquish her own title after a pageant incident involving Mrs. Sri Lanka. Jurie, who was the winner of Mrs. Sri Lanka 2019, has addressed the controversy caused by her bold move of snatching the crown from her successor and Mrs. Sri Lanka 2021 winner Pushpika De Silva on a televised show last weekend.

In a recorded video posted on her Instagram page on Friday, April 9, the 28-year-old said that she wanted to “express my dismay over the recent actions that led to controversy” and that she “always stand(s) for what I believe is right.” She said, “Every beauty pageant has a set of rules and regulations. What I was pushing for from the beginning was a fair stage.”

Jurie argued that women who are “divorced or separated” may compete in other pageants that do not require a specific relationship status. “The rules and regulations are equal to all. Rules aren’t there so that we can find loopholes so that we can win at any cost,” the model continued. “The Mrs. World pageant was not created to discriminate divorced or separated women but to celebrate the dreams of the married women.”

“Even if I have to lose the crown for the values I stand for, I believe I am serving the purpose that the Mrs. World crown stands for,” Jurie added, before taking off the crown from her head. She stressed, “My only intention was to stand up for the injustice caused to the competitors throughout this competition which was tainted with heavy politicization.”

<br />

Jurie is accused of causing injuries on De Silva’s head after she forcefully removed Mrs. Sri Lanka crown from the latter’s head during the the Sunday, April 4 ceremony in Colombo. “There is a rule that you have to be married and not divorced, so I am taking my first steps in saying that the crown goes to the first runner-up,” she told the audience before ripping off the crown.

De Silva and the pageant organization later clarified that she is not divorced and remains legally married, though estranged. She has since been re-crowned.

In a statement after the incident, Mrs. World Inc. said, “We are deeply disturbed and sincerely regret the behavior of our current title holder, Mrs. Caroline Jurie, Mrs. World 2020, at the crowning. Her actions goes against the Mrs. Sri Lanka code of conduct and predetermined regulations she is obliged to follow during her reign. We will review the aforementioned incident and we’ll be taking steps as deemed appropriate based on the outcome of our assessment.”

Jurie was arrested on April 8 along with model Chula Padmendra for “charges of simple hurt and criminal cause.” Both of them have been released on bail and are expected to appear in court on April 19. Jurie is also accused of damaging dressing room mirrors during her alleged outburst.