Most Asian currencies flat, S. Korean won edges lower

The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 109.570 109.37 -0.18
Sing dlr 1.341 1.3408 +0.00
Taiwan dlr 28.445 28.459 +0.05
Korean won 1125.800 1124.9 -0.08
Peso 48.528 48.54 +0.02
Rupiah 14590.000 14590 0.00
Rupee 75.060 75.06 0.00
Ringgit 4.132 4.131 -0.02
Yuan 6.548 6.5475 -0.01
Change so far in 2021
Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move
Japan yen 109.570 103.24 -5.78
Sing dlr 1.341 1.3209 -1.48
Taiwan dlr 28.445 28.483 +0.13
Korean won 1125.800 1086.20 -3.52
Baht 31.490 29.96 -4.86
Peso 48.528 48.01 -1.07
Rupiah 14590.000 14040 -3.77
Rupee 75.060 73.07 -2.66
Ringgit 4.132 4.0400 -2.23
Yuan 6.548 6.5283 -0.30
