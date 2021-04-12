Most Asian currencies flat, S. Korean won edges lower

Article content

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 109.570 109.37 -0.18

Sing dlr 1.341 1.3408 +0.00

Taiwan dlr 28.445 28.459 +0.05

Korean won 1125.800 1124.9 -0.08

Peso 48.528 48.54 +0.02

Rupiah 14590.000 14590 0.00

Rupee 75.060 75.06 0.00

Ringgit 4.132 4.131 -0.02

Yuan 6.548 6.5475 -0.01

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 109.570 103.24 -5.78

Sing dlr 1.341 1.3209 -1.48

Taiwan dlr 28.445 28.483 +0.13

Korean won 1125.800 1086.20 -3.52

Baht 31.490 29.96 -4.86

Peso 48.528 48.01 -1.07

Rupiah 14590.000 14040 -3.77

Rupee 75.060 73.07 -2.66

Ringgit 4.132 4.0400 -2.23

Yuan 6.548 6.5283 -0.30

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by

Subhranshu Sahu)