MMA:’The fight is off’ McGregor tells Poirier in Twitter spat By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. MMA: UFC 257-Weigh Ins

(Reuters) – Ireland’s Conor McGregor has told Dustin Poirier their third fight scheduled for July 10 is off after the pair quarrelled on Twitter over a $500,000 donation to the American’s charity.

Former two-weight UFC champion McGregor said earlier this month that a third fight was booked with Poirier, who became the first man to knock him out in January. McGregor knocked Poirier out in a featherweight contest in 2014.

But McGregor was not happy when Poirier said the Irishman had not made good on a promise to donate to his charity.

“A donation, not a debt. We’ve been awaiting the plans for the money that never came,” McGregor said in a reply.

“500k with no plan in place,” he added. “The fight is off… I’m going to fight someone else on the 10th.”

Poirier replied by saying McGregor’s team “never responded” to emails explaining where the funds would go.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR