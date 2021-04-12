MicroStrategy announces Bitcoin bonuses for board of directors instead of cash By Cointelegraph

MicroStrategy announces Bitcoin bonuses for board of directors instead of cash
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy announced on Sunday that its board of directors will now receive bonuses in (BTC) instead of cash.
A modified 8-K form filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission revealed MicroStrategy’s decision to dispense with cash bonuses and instead use Bitcoin to compensate those on the company’s board. The modified filing states:
