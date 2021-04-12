Michael B. Jordan Looks Back at His Navy SEAL Training for ‘Without Remorse’ Preparation

WENN

Comparing his new action thriller to ‘Black Panther’, the ‘Creed’ star additionally reveals that he wanted it to pay tribute to the ‘Mission: Impossible’ and ‘The Bourne Identity’ franchises.

AceShowbiz –

Actor Michael B. Jordan put his fitness to the ultimate test by enduring Navy SEAL training to prepare for his new action thriller “Without Remorse“.

The “Black Panther” star is no stranger to keeping in shape for movie roles, like his Marvel super villain Killmonger, but he had to step up his workout regimen for the adaptation of the Tom Clancy novel to stay true to his character John Kelly’s military background as a former Navy SEAL-turned-CIA agent.

He said, ” ‘Black Panther’ was action but it was a different type of action. This was… I don’t know man, it’s so specific. There’s going to be a whole community of military that are going to be watching this thing for all the little details and I wanted to make sure we get them all right.”

“It was Navy SEAL training,” he explained to Total Film. “I worked with Buck Doyle, who’s a Marine Special Forces guy. I spent a lot of time with him on his ranch, gun training and tactical training. And I worked with James Dever, who’s an ex-Marine as well, [doing] weapons training, explosives, diving, skydiving, plane crashes…”

There was another reason Michael, who also served as a producer on the project, wanted to make his character and the film’s action sequences as authentic as possible, because he wanted “Without Remorse” to pay tribute to the “Mission: Impossible” and “The Bourne Identity” franchises.

“I loved these type of movies growing up y’know?” he shared. “And to be able to build the action sequences… to go from a plane crash to diving underwater to jumping to the side of a burning car to jumping through glass to gunfights and hand-to-hand combat…”

“For me, it was my ideal movie and I wanted to pull from a lot of movies that I loved growing up, like ‘Bourne’ and ‘Mission: Impossible’.”

And Michael is relishing his new role as a producer, “I want to have a bigger voice and I’m starting to have one now and it’s fun.”

<br />

“Without Remorse” is set for release on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service on April 30.