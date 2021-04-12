Messari researchers slam Binance Smart Chain over centralized validators By Cointelegraph

Messari researchers slam Binance Smart Chain over centralized validators
Despite Binance supporters celebrating Binance Coin’s (BNB) chart-topping performance for Q1 2021, concerns are growing regarding the centralization of the Binance ecosystem.
On April 12, Messari researcher Ryan Watkins took aim at the centralization of Binance Smart Chain’s validators, stating: “Every cycle people get hoodwinked by the latest centralized solution to all blockchains problems.”
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.