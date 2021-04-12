Messari researchers slam Binance Smart Chain over centralized validators By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Messari researchers slam Binance Smart Chain over centralized validators

Despite Binance supporters celebrating Binance Coin’s (BNB) chart-topping performance for Q1 2021, concerns are growing regarding the centralization of the Binance ecosystem.

On April 12, Messari researcher Ryan Watkins took aim at the centralization of Binance Smart Chain’s validators, stating: “Every cycle people get hoodwinked by the latest centralized solution to all blockchains problems.”