MCI Onehealth Announces Partnership with Innovation and Personalized Care Leader, ReGen Scientific ReGen Co-Founder Dr. Robert Francis to join MCI Onehealth Board of Advisors

MCI Onehealth to offer commercial support in long-term partnership with ReGen, a leader in innovation and personalized, preventative, and regenerative health

ReGen’s world-class logistics management and genetic testing laboratory will add another level of individualized healthcare to the MCI Onehealth ecosystem

Partnership will further expand MCI Onehealth’s corporate health service offering and present the opportunity for an integrated client offering

Precision health pioneer Dr. Robert Francis, Chairman and Co-Founder of ReGen and Medcan founder to join MCI Onehealth’s Board of Advisors

MCI nominee to join ReGen’s Board of Directors

TORONTO, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. (“MCI Onehealth” or the “Company”) (TSX: DRDR), a clinician-led healthcare technology company focused on increasing access to, and quality of healthcare, has entered into a partnership with ReGen Scientific Inc. (“ReGen”), a leading personalized, preventative, and regenerative health provider in Canada. The ReGen team, led by Dr. Robert Francis and Jean Marc Mackenzie, has an unparalleled track record in individualized and concierge medicine in Canada. Dr. Francis was the founder of Medcan Healthcare in 1987 and grew it into one of the longest operating premium healthcare brands specializing in executive medical, corporate wellness, and concierge health services in Canada.

“We are excited to be working with MCI Onehealth to not only harness the power of ReGen’s precision and predictive health platforms, but to enhance the conclusive value of our tools with MCI Onehealth’s technologies,” said Jean-Marc MacKenzie, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of ReGen. “As the first step in a long-term partnership, this is a very important moment in shaping the future of innovation and precision care to help improve health outcomes for Canadians and globally.”

MCI Onehealth will be engaging in a commercial partnership with ReGen that is designed to allow for both parties to further enhance the patient experience through a hybrid approach. In-clinic excellence will be supported by industry-leading technology, while simultaneously training MCI Onehealth’s advanced intelligence platforms to provide physicians the appropriate tools to offer patients an entirely new level of quality and individualized care.

“MCI Onehealth’s partnership with ReGen represents a powerful synergy of our respective strengths. Notably, our 2 million patients of record will benefit from ReGen’s leadership in the field of personalized and preventative medicine,” said Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, MD, CEO of MCI Onehealth. “As we continue to forge a new landscape in healthcare, this partnership allows MCI Onehealth to advance our vision of the future of primary healthcare delivery by incorporating precision and individualized care into our ecosystem.”

Widely recognized as a pioneer in preventative medicine and wellness in Canada for more than three-decades, Chairman and Co-Founder of ReGen, Dr. Robert Francis will further lend his expertise to MCI Onehealth by joining the Company’s Board of Advisors. Dr. Francis brings a wealth of experience and a track record of excellence, which will be a welcomed asset to the larger MCI Onehealth ecosystem, as it continues its trajectory in building a comprehensive and technologically advanced ecosystem for its patients.

Additionally, a nominee of MCI Onehealth will be joining ReGen’s Board of Directors to bring the proficiency of MCI Onehealth’s leading primary care network and foremost technological advances in precision medicine & primary healthcare innovation, to the newly established ReGen institute.

“The MCI Onehealth and ReGen partnership represents our joint commitment and passion for realizing the promise of personalized & precision medicine. We look forward to demonstrating how ReGen can support MCI Onehealth’s vision of redefining the standard of primary care through an increased focus on personalized, preventative, and precision medicine that changes the way health is measured and care is delivered in Canada and globally,” said Dr. Francis. “ReGen is the next evolution in our commitment and passion for personalized medicine. ReGen seeks to extend longevity, health span and vitality in those years lived by leveraging the latest in science, medicine, health informatics, and the identification and management of metabolic health.”

Alongside ReGen’s pioneering efforts in precision medicine, individualized care, and leading edge clinic and laboratory, this unique partnership further accelerates MCI Onehealth’s strategic vision and roadmap toward a data-driven, modernized technology-enabled health services platform.

About ReGen Scientific

ReGen Scientific, is a Toronto based leader in personalized, preventative, and regenerative health. It is accelerating the loop between discovery medical science and evolutions in clinical and functional medicine. ReGen delivers hyper-personalized care based on its Science of You, which enables individuals to take control of their health with an objective of not only extending years lived but the ability to live those years with vitality and health. For more information, visit regen.care

About MCI Onehealth:

MCI Onehealth is a healthcare technology company focused on empowering patients and doctors with advanced technologies to increase access, improve quality, and reduce healthcare costs. As part of the healthcare community for over 30 years, MCI Onehealth operates one of Canada’s leading primary care networks with 25 clinics, serves over 850,000 patients annually and had over 200,000 telehealth visits last year. MCI Onehealth additionally offers an expanding suite of occupational health service offerings that support a growing list of over 250 corporate customers. Led by a proven management team of doctors and experienced executives, MCI Onehealth remains focused on executing a strategy centered around acquiring technology and health services that complement the company’s current roadmap.

For more information, visit mcionehealth.com

For IR enquiries please contact:

Fernando Massalin | Ir@mcionehealth.com | (416) 440-4040 ext 155

For media enquiries please contact:

Braden Rosner | braden@yprcanada.com | +1 (647) 982-8549

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects MCI Onehealth’s current expectations regarding future events, including statements relating to: the relationship between the Company and ReGen (including the expected benefits thereof), the impact of the relationship with ReGen on MCI Onehealth’s service offering, the integration of ReGen and MCI Onehealth’s services, Regen’s continued rapid growth and accretive value to MCI Onehealth. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words or phrases such as “plans”, “targets”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond MCI Onehealth’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020 which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof and MCI Onehealth does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.