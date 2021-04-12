McGregor says Poirier fight off after charity snub story

It appears McGregor only became more angry after sleeping on it. The former lightweight champion took to social media again on Monday to unload on Poirier. McGregor said he is calling off the third fight between the two, which is supposed to take place at UFC 264 on July 10. We’ve edited the tweets for profanity.

“You’re ripped you inbred hillbilly. Why do you wink with your ears? You f—ing brain dead hillbilly. 500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool. You must be new to money. The fight is off btw. I’m going to fight someone else on the 10th. Good luck on your old contract kid,” McGregor wrote.

McGregor then defended his past charitable donations and said there is a process that accompanies making them.

“My team does their due diligence to make sure every donation meets the mark,” he wrote. “My generosity is known. You will pay with your brain for this attempt at smearing my name. Shooting a– shelling a– b—h. Little b—h kicks from a shell. Good luck when you’re caught. You’re f—ed.”

We wouldn’t write the fight off just yet. McGregor is a master promotor, which is why he remains so popular even after losing two of his last three fights. This could simply be his and Poirier’s way of trying to build more hype for the rematch.

McGregor was knocked out by Poirier in the second round back in January. Some hilarious memes were created of him laying on the mat (see them here), so we’d be surprised if he didn’t want another shot at Poirier.