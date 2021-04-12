Matthew Perry Teases on ‘Friends’ Reunion Preparation for Brief Period of Time

Instagram

The actor known as Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom has received more than 27,000 likes for his behind-the-scenes post before removing the on-set image without any explanation.

Matthew Perry gave fans a sneak peek at his preparations for the highly-anticipated “Friends” reunion by sharing a photo of himself in the makeup chair onset – before deleting the image.

The actor, who famously portrayed Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom, revealed filming was about to get underway on the TV special on Saturday, April 10 as he posted a behind-the-scenes shot on Instagram.

The picture featured Perry sitting in front of a mirror with his mouth open, as a makeup artist appeared to be in the middle of applying powder to his face. “Seconds before eating a makeup brush, not to mention reuniting with my Friends,” he captioned the snap.

More than 27,000 fans were quick to “like” the post, before Perry removed the photo from his account without any explanation.

The unscripted special, during which Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc will revisit their characters and plots from the show, is being filmed at the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California.

They had originally planned the on-camera get-together to take place last year (2020), but filming on the HBO Max project was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In June 2020, Aniston and Kudrow talked about the special project over video chat for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” issue. At some point of their conversation, Kudrow mentioned, “We don’t know everything about it, we need to say. I think we’re meant to be surprised by some things as well.”

In response, Aniston added, “We know it’s not scripted, that we know.” Her statement led to Kudrow saying, “Yeah, no. I will not be Phoebe.” The Rachel Green depicter then added, “I will not be Rachel, although I kind of am. Well, we’re all sort of little fragments of them. Not really. But yeah.”