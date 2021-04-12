Mass adoption may take crypto toward centralization By Cointelegraph

Mass adoption may take crypto toward centralization
This is the year cryptocurrency finally starts to break into the mainstream. From Elon Musk and Tesla (NASDAQ:) investing in and accepting (BTC) to the recent nonfungible token craze, the days of blockchain tech being the domain of cypherpunks and coders are behind us.
Still, the technology has not quite advanced to the stage where the average person will feel comfortable using it. And the longer the usability of cryptocurrency takes to reach the level where it connects with nontechnical users, the higher the risk that centralized companies will take over the task of improving accessibility instead, harming the censorship resistance of this relatively new technology as it finally surges into the mainstream consciousness.
