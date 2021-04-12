Marcus Stroman to pitch Tuesday after rain-delay fiasco

New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman understandably vented frustrations via Twitter after Sunday’s home appearance versus the Miami Marlins lasted only nine pitches due to a rain-delay debacle that should’ve been avoided in the first place.

Some wondered if the Mets would push Stroman’s next start in the rotation up, potentially to Wednesday’s contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. However, manager Luis Rojas originally confirmed on Monday that Stroman wouldn’t take the bump again until Friday’s game at the Colorado Rockies: