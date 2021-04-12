Major Thai bank experimenting with decentralized finance By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Kasikornbank, or KBank, one of Thailand’s largest banks, has begun experimenting with DeFi services as part of its business expansion plan.

According to a report by Bangkok Post, the bank’s decentralized finance exploration is being spearheaded by KBank’s tech subsidiary, Kasikorn Business Technology Group, or KBTG.