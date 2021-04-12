Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Flaunts Armpit Hair in New Mother-Daughter Selfie

WENN/Phil Lewis/Ivan Nikolov

The daughter of the ‘Material Girl’ hitmaker has sent tongue wagging when she proudly shows off her unshaven body hair while posing next to her Queen of Pop mother.

AceShowbiz –

Madonna‘s daughter Lourdes Leon has sent tongue wagging over her latest appearance. In a new mother-daughter selfie shared by the “Material Girl” singer, the 24-year-old was seen embracing her natural self as she proudly showed off her armpit hair.

On Saturday, April 10, Lourdes’ pop star mother took to her Instagram to share their photo together. In the image, her eldest daughter looked stunning in a green halterneck dress and confidently exposed her unshaven underarm as the two of them posed in a garden. To complete her look, she wore a red handbag and gold hoop earrings.

The Queen of Pop herself, in the meantime, was seen wrapping her arms around her daughter’s waist. She wore a white shift dress, a pink and purple flower crown, as well as a stack of gold bracelets and necklaces. Her post came along with a caption that read, “Like Pieces of your Heart Walking around outside of you…[love] #lola.”

<br />

The mother-daughter duo looked quite similar albeit their different hair color. Despite their looking alike, fans were buzzing over Lourdes’ armpit hair. One user criticized, “Omg! She don’t shave her underarms?” Another one wrote, “Madonna is brilliant sometimes without you even knowing it. She knows damn well the pits will be the center of conversation and low and behold…she was right! You all lost, she won. She’s going viral again.”

While some users criticized the “Hung Up” singer’s daughter for growing out her armpit hair, many others quickly came to her defense. One hit back, “2021 and people are still surprised that an adult woman has body hair.” Another left a clapback, “So much hate only because she’s not shaving. We don’t tell men to shave their legs or arms.. But we have to? Jesus christ.”

“I don’t get why the big focus is on her armpit hair !!! It’s only hair !!! It’s a beautiful picture of a mother and daughter 2 beautiful women,” the third added. Another supporting follower commented, “Really? This beautiful photo of a beautiful mother with her gorgeous daughter and what all u guys cant stop talking about is her armpit hair?? Come on…”

Aside from Lourdes, Madonna has five other children. She shares with ex-husband Guy Ritchie a son named Rocco. She also adopted David Banda, Mercy James and twins Estere and Stelle.