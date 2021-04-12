Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song ‘Overjoyed’ by Birth of First Child

WENN/Instagram/Nicky Nelson

The ‘Home Alone’ star decides to name his first son, whom he shares with the ‘Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior’ actress, after his late sister Dakota, who died in a car accident in 2008.

AceShowbiz –

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song have shared their joy over the arrival of their first child together. When making public the happy news in a new interview, the “Home Alone” star and the “Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior” actress claimed that they are simply “overjoyed.”

In a feature piece published by Esquire on Monday, April 12, Macaulay opened up that he and his partner Brenda welcomed their baby boy at 1:10 P.M. in early March. His son, whom they named Dakota Song Culkin, weighed 6 pounds and 14 ounces at the time of his birth.

The 40-year-old actor revealed that he picked Dakota as his baby boy’s moniker in honor of his late sister. She passed away at the age of 29 after stepping in front of a moving vehicle outside a west Los Angeles bar in 2008.

<br />

Macaulay and Brenda met while filming 2019 film “Changeland“, which was directed by his old friend Seth Green in Thailand. In February 2020, the “Richie Rich” actor expressed his desire to start a family with the former Disney Channel star.

“We practice a lot,” the former child star told Esquire at that time. “We’re figuring it out, making the timing work. Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating.’ ”

Six months prior, Macaulay told Joe Rogan that he and the “The Suite Life on Deck” alum were “gonna make some babies.” He explained during “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, “This one’s a good one, so I’m probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit. I mean, we’ve definitely been practicing.”

Elaborating further, the Golden Globes nominee noted, “[With] this one, I’m going to have some pretty babies. She’s Asian, so I’m gonna have tiny little Asian babies. It’s going to be adorable — a bunch of Sean Lennons running around the house, that’s what I’m looking for.” Sean is the son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono.