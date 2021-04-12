Luminex Jumps on $1.8 Billion Deal from Italy’s DiaSorin By Investing.com



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Shares of Luminex (NASDAQ:) rose more than 11% Monday following a decision by Italy’s DiaSorin (LON:) to acquire the biological testing technologies company in a $1.8 billion all-cash deal.

Luminex makes Covid-19 laboratory tests along with a suite of other biological testing technologies.

The combined entity will have a combined annual revenue of approximately €1.25 billion ($1.48 billion).

The deal values each share at $37, not far from its current levels. The shares are currently 11% off their 52-week high of $41.25.

Luminex is complementary to DiaSorin’s growing diagnostics segment. Through the acquisition, DiaSorin will gain access to Luminex’s molecular diagnostics multiplexing technology and a portfolio that will strengthen its existing offering while expanding its presence in the U.S.

