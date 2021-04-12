Luminex Jumps on $1.8 Billion Deal from Italy’s DiaSorin By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters.

By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Shares of Luminex (NASDAQ:) rose more than 11% Monday following a decision by Italy’s DiaSorin (LON:) to acquire the biological testing technologies company in a $1.8 billion all-cash deal.

Luminex makes Covid-19 laboratory tests along with a suite of other biological testing technologies.

The combined entity will have a combined annual revenue of approximately €1.25 billion ($1.48 billion).

The deal values each share at $37, not far from its current levels. The shares are currently 11% off their 52-week high of $41.25.

Luminex is complementary to DiaSorin’s growing diagnostics segment. Through the acquisition, DiaSorin will gain access to Luminex’s molecular diagnostics multiplexing technology and a portfolio that will strengthen its existing offering while expanding its presence in the U.S.

The acquisition will strengthen DiaSorin’s foothold in the U.S. through access to Luminex’s molecular diagnostics multiplexing technology.

 

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR