LNP blocks Andrew Laming from recontesting next federal election

Queensland’s Liberal National Party has blocked Andrew Laming from re-contesting his seat at the next federal election.

A party spokesperson said the Member for Bowman, on Brisbane’s bayside, met with the party’s applicant review committee yesterday.

“The LNP’s state executive has accepted the applicant review committee’s recommendation that Dr Laming not proceed as a candidate and has reopened nominations for the seat of Bowman,” the spokesman said.

Mr Laming has been under fire after a string of revelations, which include internet trolling and alleged harassment.