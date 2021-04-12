Kings’ De’Aaron Fox fined $20K for criticizing officials

Fox wasn’t happy with what he saw as inconsistent foul calls. The Jazz attempted 13 more free throws than the Kings. Utah’s Donovan Mitchell went to the line 17 times while Fox was only given six free-throw attempts.

Fox finished the game with a team-high 30 points, two rebounds and eight assists. The 23-year-old is averaging a career-high 24.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game this season while shooting 47.8% from the field and 32.6% from deep.

Saturday’s loss dropped the Kings to 22-31 on the season. Sacramento is three games back of the Golden State Warriors for the final play-in tournament spot in the Western Conference.

The Kings will look to get back on track Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans.