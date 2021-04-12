Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Communication Is ‘Strictly’ About Their Kids Amid Divorce

Instagram

Despite finding it ‘really hard’ to communicate with her estranged husband following the split, the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star is said to ‘always take his calls.’

AceShowbiz –

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West managed to put aside their differences for the sake of their children. In the midst of their divorce, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star and her estranged husband were unveiled to have stayed in touch, but their communication was said to be “strictly” about their kids.

“Kim and Kanye are currently talking, but it’s not that often,” a source first told HollywoodLife.com. “They have had periods recently where they stopped and started again, but Kim will always take his calls. They’re not that close anymore which is really hard on both of them, especially Kim.”

“They’ve really drifted apart in terms of communication over the last few months, even more so recently,” the source added. “When they’re talking it’s strictly about the kids or business type of stuff and Kanye will FaceTime when he wants to see the children and Kim is really great about that. He’s still seeing the kids they’re just keeping it all private and quiet and it’s not for long periods of time. She’s trying really, really hard when it comes to communicating.”

While Kanye has lived separately from his kids, Kim made sure that he can always see them. “Kim will take them up to Wyoming for a night or he’ll come out to California for a few days and stay with friends,” the insider noted. “That’s been their routine. It’s really on his schedule which can be frustrating.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19. She is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their four children, 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and 1-year-old Psalm. Following her divorce filing, the SKIMS founder was said to likely win their $60 million property in the divorce.

Kim might walk away with the house because she and her estranged husband have raised their four kids there. TMZ additionally reported that most of her families live within a block of her property in the same community, whereas the MC did not have any real ties to the area.