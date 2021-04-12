Khloé Kardashian Was Feeling “Insecure” And “Bullied” Before Leaked Photo

“The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant,” Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, told Page Six last week. “Khloé looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down.”

“This is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered,” she wrote alongside the images. “The photo that was posted this week was beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared, regardless of who you are.”