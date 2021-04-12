Kevin James to play Saints’ Sean Payton in Netflix movie

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is having his life turned into a movie.

NBC Sports’ Peter King revealed in his “Football Morning in America” column on Monday that Netflix is making a movie about Payton’s time coaching his son’s sixth-grade football team in 2012, which is when he was suspended from the NFL for his role in Bountygate.

The Bountygate scandal was an incident in which the Saints were accused of paying bonuses or “bounties” for injuring opposing team players from 2009-11.

The movie is called “Home Team,” and Kevin James will play Payton in the film. The two don’t necessarily look similar, but it’s not hard to see why James got the role. “Home Team” is being produced by Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions. The company has produced eight movies James has starred or appeared in, including “Grown Ups.”

According to King, Payton recently read the script and made some corrections. Filming is slated to begin sometime this year and there is currently no release date.