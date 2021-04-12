Keep Network unveils v2 specs for tBTC protocol By Cointelegraph

The Keep Network has released details for the second iteration of its “trust-minimized” tokenization protocol, tBTC.

In an April 11 blog post, Keep Network developer, Evandro Saturnino, outlined several changes the protocol is considering to address it’s past issues with collateralization.