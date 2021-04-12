Kanye West’s Nike Air Yeezy Prototype Expected to Bring In Over $1M From Auction

WENN/Instar

The estranged husband of Kim Kardashian wore this sample of the Nike Air Yeezy I shoes in February 2008 when performing at the 50th annual Grammy Awards, months before launching Yeezy brand.

AceShowbiz –

Kanye West‘s Yeezy shoe prototypes are set to go under the hammer at a Sotheby’s auction. The item, considered “one of the most prized and sought-after sneakers in existence”, is expected to sell for over $1 million (£727,600).

The rapper wore the sample of the Nike Air Yeezy I shoes in February 2008 during his performance at the Grammy Awards. They helped him launch his multi-billion dollar Yeezy brand the following year.

West eventually split from Nike in 2013 and partnered Yeezy with Adidas. Sotheby’s bosses insist the Nike Air Yeezy I and Air Yeezy II are “some of the most coveted sneakers by collectors”.

West’s prototype pair on sale are the most valuable sneakers ever to be sold by the auction house.

<br />

“This pair is critical to the development of the Yeezy franchise, which has become one of the most important sneaker and lifestyle brands in history,” Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s Head of Streetwear & Modern Collectables, said in a statement. “Debuted on-stage at the Grammys in 2008, the sneakers set off waves in the sneaker community as people tried to identify the mysterious pair.”

On Monday, April 12, Sotheby’s made public details about the sneaker sample through its official Instagram account. “The pair introduced the Nike Yeezy to the world, redefining what a signature shoe could be,” its message read. “Created exclusively for Kanye, the Air Yeezy was an entirely new silhouette – designed for an artist rather than an athlete – and paved the way for many of the artist collaborations of today.”

The sneakers will be available to view at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center from April 16-21, before the auction. The pair are being sold by renowned sneaker collector Ryan Chang.