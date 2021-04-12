Kandi Burruss Confirms Porsha Williams Hooked Up With Male Stripper, Says Marlo Hampton

Instagram

Meanwhile, the Xscape singer is not too happy to be thrown in the middle of the drama as she asks Marlo not to involve her, to which Marlo replies, 'I will [if I have to], so she better stop.'

A new episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” was just as dramatic as before. In the April 10 episode of the Bravo reality series, the ladies were seen gathering at Kandi Burruss’ new restaurant tasting event when Marlo Hampton made a bombshell revelation regarding the infamous Strippergate.

During the event, Marlo attempted to apologive for snapping at Porsha Williams the other day when they were at the event with Big Freedia. However, Porsha wasn’t interested to fix things with her on-and-off friend, and accused Marlo of lying about getting liposuction instead.

According to Porsha and Shamea Morton, Marlo had the procedure just before the most recent cast trip to New Orleans, though she said otherwise. Following the argument, Marlo said to Kandi that she would spill some major tea if Porsha wasn’t careful.

<br />

“You know how right now I could go below the belt and tell her don’t play it off. I know [you] heard [her having sex],” Marlo told Kandi, referring to the rumors that Porsha had sex with male stripper Bolo at Cynthia Bailey‘s wild bachelorette party. Later, a video of Marlo and Kandi chatting in South Carolina played.

The clip featured Marlo asking Kandi who she thought was hooking up with the stripper that night. In response to that, Kandi said, “Oh, I know who it was.” While Kandi didn’t reveal the name on camera, Marlo made it seem like Kandi named Porsha offscreen.

“Kandi told me about the b***h over there f***ing Bolo all night, but I’m going to keep it sealed,” Marlo said in confessional. Meanwhile, Kandi asked Marlo not to involve her in the drama, to which Marlo replied, “I will [if I have to], so she better stop.”