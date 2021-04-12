Justin Bieber’s ‘Justice’ Takes No. 1 Spot Back on Billboard 200 Chart





Justin Bieber‘s new album “Justice” makes a triumphant return to Billboard 200 chart. The new album of the Canadian star takes the No. 1 spot back in its third week of release after garnering 74,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending April 8, according to MRC Data.

Of the number, 67,000 are in the form of SEA units. Meanwhile, 6,000 are from album sales with TEA units comprising 6,000. “Justice” arrived at the No. 1 on its debut week before dropping to No. 2 last week as Rod Wave‘s “SoulFly” took over the reign.

Trailing behind at No. 2 is Demi Lovato‘s new effort “Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over” as it earns 74,000 equivalent album units. This marks the “Sober” hitmaker’s highest charting album since 2015 when her album “Confident” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Rod’s former leader “SoulFly”, meanwhile, dips from No. 1 to No. 3 in its second week as it earns 67,000 equivalent album units. Morgan Wallen‘s “Dangerous: The Double Album” rises one spot from No. 5 to No. 4 with 63,000 units earned.

Joining the list of new debut this week is Lil Tjay‘s “Destined 2 Win”. The album bows at No. 5 with 62,000 equivalent album units earned. The rapper’s new album marks his second top 10 effort on the Billboard 200. The musician previously debuted and peaked at No. 5 with “True 2 Myself”.

Occupying the No. 6 spot is The Weeknd‘s “The Highlights”. The album stays on the spot with 43,000 equivalent album units earned. Pop Smoke‘s former No. 1 “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon” is also a non-mover at No. 7 with 37,000 units.

Meanwhile, Carrie Underwood‘s “My Savior” falls from No. 4 to No. 8 with 35,000 units. Dua Lipa‘s “Future Nostalgia” is stationary at No. 9 after earning 34,000 equivalent album units. Rounding out the Top 10 is Luke Combs‘s “What You See Is What You Get” as it soars from No. 14 to No. 10 with 28,000 units.

