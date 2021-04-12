Julian Edelman may retire after Pats terminate contract?

Reiss later reported “the roster move is expected to be a technicality as part of” Edelman’s retirement.

Some will quickly link Edelman with what they feel is an inevitable discounted move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers so he can reunite with former New England teammates Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. Such a storybook ending may work out well in editions of “Madden,” but Edelman turns 35 years old in May and has a lengthy injury history that could scare off any would-be employer and prevent him from playing over a month of meaningful contact football.

He appeared in just six games during the 2020 season.

Let the debates about Edelman’s Hall of Fame candidacy begin.