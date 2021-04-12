John Oliver Ridicules Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II’s Incestuous Relationship

WENN/Dennis Van Tine

The TV host also discusses the latest developments in Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-FL) scandal after it has been revealed that Matt gave $900 to his now-indicted friend Joel Greenberg.

AceShowbiz –

John Oliver addressed the passing of Prince Philip in a new episode of his show “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver“. In the Sunday, April 11 episode, the host mocked the late British royal, who died on April 9 at the age of 99, for his family ties with his own wife Queen Elizabeth II.

“In the U.K., Prince Philip died, which is a tragedy if you don’t know a single thing about him,” John joked. “And even if you know a little bit about him, you might not know this.”

The host then showed a clip from Sky News of a British pundit. When asked how Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II met, the person replied, “Well, they were related.” Offering more details about the matter, John quipped, “Yeah, it’s true. Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth are cousins who later got married-also known as a Giuliani meet cute.”

In addition to tackling Prince Philip’s passing, John talked about President Joe Biden’s vows to undo former President Donald Trump‘s stringent refugee restrictions. “Until Biden signs that determination, they’re still beholden to Trump’s low admissions ceiling and bulls**t racist rules,” he said. “And remember, these are vulnerable people who may have surrendered their belongings or homes in anticipation of leaving the country or who are waiting in camps.”

“He just needs to sign a piece of paper,” the host continued. “And for a guy who clearly wanted to be the person who ‘restored the soul’ of America, it’s past time for him to look deep into his own, pick up a f***ing pen, and do the right thing.”

Another thing that he discussed in the new outing of his show was latest developments in Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-FL) scandal after it was revealed that Matt gave $900 to his now-indicted friend Joel Greenberg. The latter sent $300 of them to young women, one of whom had just turned 18, for “tuition,” “school” and “school.”

“You f***ng idiots!” John exclaimed. “I can’t believe I have to say this, but if you are making suspicious potentially criminal transactions venmo is not the app to use. Venmo is one thing, and one thing only: passing judgment on friends’ spending habits while obsessing over wild financial mysteries.”

He went on to mock, “Wait, Brian paid his girlfriend for pizza? Why can’t Kaitlan just let it slide on this? They live together and it’s pizza. Wait, Kaitlan’s paid Brian now? For cake? Brian liked it? The f**k is going on in this relationship!?”