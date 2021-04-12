Jodie Turner-Smith Won’t Do Action Film While Pregnant After Grueling Shoot on ‘Without Remorse’ Set

Amazon Studios

The mother of one talks about her experience of filming action movie while she’s pregnant with her first child, saying it’s not something she’d want to endure again.

AceShowbiz –

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith would think twice before making another action movie while pregnant after pushing herself on the set of “Without Remorse“.

The “Queen & Slim” star – who shares 11-month-old daughter Janie with husband Joshua Jackson – plays Navy SEAL Karen Greer in the Tom Clancy film adaptation and, although she did her best to look after herself during the gruelling shoot, it’s not something she’d want to endure if she has another baby.

She said, “I had to look after myself. In hindsight, would I do an action movie while pregnant again? Definitely not.”

“It’s so often taken for granted when women have children that you just push through and keep going and you can’t slow down, when in all reality you have to give yourself as much time and space as possible.”

However, Jodie doesn’t have any regrets about taking on the challenge of “Without Remorse”, “I’m glad I did it, it was an experience, but my body needed a lot more rest and relaxation than I was giving it.”

That was partly because Jodie wasn’t able to skip many of the high-octane sequences.

She told Total Film, “I didn’t get the chance to sit out many action scenes! Stefano (Sollima, director) likes to capture as much as he can with the actors. So when it came to explosions and stuff like that, we were really in there.”

“There’s an intense scene with the plane. When we filmed that, there were certain things with hydraulics and shaking that I wouldn’t do because of my baby, but when it came to being blown up and being in a gun fight, I did it. I had a knife fight as well.”

And Jodie found it particularly “tough” because there were so few women on set.

“There was one other woman in the cast. And I did it when I was pregnant! It was tough,” she admitted. “Everyone was obviously supportive, but men don’t have the same priorities that women do, and don’t understand what a woman’s body is going through.”

“So you try to bridge the gap with as much communication as possible.”

“Without Remorse” also stars Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Bell. It’s set for release on streaming service Amazon on 30 April (21).