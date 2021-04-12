Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.77% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.77%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the declined 0.77%.

The best performers of the session on the were Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. (T:), which rose 2.45% or 18.0 points to trade at 752.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (T:) added 2.42% or 15.0 points to end at 635.0 and JTEKT Corp. (T:) was up 1.82% or 20.0 points to 1121.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Yaskawa Electric Corp. (T:), which fell 7.11% or 420.0 points to trade at 5490.0 at the close. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) declined 6.18% or 174.0 points to end at 2643.0 and Nippon Yusen K.K (T:) was down 6.02% or 250.0 points to 3905.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 1840 to 1662 and 237 ended unchanged.

Shares in Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; up 2.42% or 15.0 to 635.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 17.05 a new 52-week low.

Crude oil for May delivery was down 0.74% or 0.44 to $58.88 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June fell 0.64% or 0.40 to hit $62.55 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 0.27% or 4.70 to trade at $1740.10 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.19% to 109.44, while EUR/JPY fell 0.42% to 129.99.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.14% at 92.285.