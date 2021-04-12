Jags fans buying wedding gifts for Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence got married to longtime girlfriend Marissa Mowry on Saturday, and Jacksonville Jaguars fans are buying wedding gifts for the Clemson product presumed to be their starting quarterback in 2021.

Jaguars fan Eric Dillard found the Knot registry for Lawrence and raised a boatload of money to buy the QB and his wife gifts, including a toaster and vacuum cleaner.

Dillard told Sports Illustrated that the idea began as a joke until he pivoted and told fans to send donations to his Venmo to provide gifts from the Jags fan base. He didn’t want to buy out the entire registry, as Lawrence will undoubtedly make plenty of money to afford a toaster and the various other items on his list in the future, so Dillard decided that he will donate the rest of the money raised to the charity of Lawrence’s choice.

“I quickly jumped back on Twitter, opened a poll with the idea of donating the rest after purchasing the toaster and maybe the vacuum. I thought it was important to float the idea first because I had already collected $2,250 at this point and wanted people to be okay with where their money was going. I believe the poll ended around 87% in favor of donating the rest to charity.”

Dillard set a goal of $10,000 by Friday at midnight, per his Twitter account.