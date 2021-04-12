WENN/Instar

After a recent poll shows that 46 percent of Americans would support him for the presidential candidates, the ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ actor describes the results of the survey as ‘humbling.’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has shared his thought on a recent poll about him being a potential presidential candidate for the next general election in the U.S. On a post he shared via his social media account, the “Jumanji: The Next Level” star reacted to the survey result by declaring, “It’d be my honor to serve you.”

On Saturday, April 10, the 48-year-old actor took to his Instagram page to comment on the polling. Posting a screenshot of the news that read, “46% Want Wayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as President,” he wrote in response, “If it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people.” Aside from sharing two cents on the possibility, he described the public support for him as “humbling.”

Though so, the “Fast and Furious” star did point out in the caption, “I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club.”

More than 30,000 adults were surveyed by Piplsay for their take on celebrities who may be interested in politics. The results revealed Tom Hanks, Will Smith and George Clooney among the male candidates with 22 percent, 21 percent and 17 percent respectively. As for female president candidates, Angelina Jolie scored 30 percent of votes followed by Oprah Winfrey and Dolly Parton with 27 percent and 12 percent.

Dwayne himself has earlier opened up about his plan running for White House. Speaking to USA Today, the former wrestler turned action movie star said, “I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted. Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people…So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”

The father of three has been vocal about his political interests for years. Back in May 2017, he discussed the call to the presidency with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon“. “I think it’s because a lot of people want to see a different leadership – I’m sorry, a better leadership -today,” he shared.





“I think more poise, less noise. And, I also think that over the years I’ve become a guy that a lot of people kind of relate to,” he continued. “I get up early in the morning at a ridiculous hour and go to work and spend time with the troops, take care of my family – I love taking care of people. I think that kind of thing really resonates with people, especially today.”