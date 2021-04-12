Is Shopify a Better Buy Than Spotify? By StockNews



Is Shopify a Better Buy Than Spotify?



Technology stocks saw their shares soar last year with the digital transformation, so it’s getting harder and harder to find value in technology stocks. One way to determine if a pullback is a great entry point is a company’s earnings record. Two stocks to consider now are Spotify (NYSE:) and Shopify (NYSE:). But which is a better buy? Read more to find out.

Identifying value in technology stocks is no easy task

An earnings record could be the best tool to make sure that a pullback does not turn into price carnage

Spotify (SPOT) has not made money

Shopify (SHOP) has a better record

Caution in technology as we head into Q2

The S&P 500 has moved to a new all-time high above the 4,125 level. The is over 33,800. After making a record high at 14,167.15 on February 16, the NASDAQ has yet to make a new high. In 2020, the tech-heavy index posted a 43.64% gain. In Q1, it was 2.78% higher, but it lagged the S&P 500 and DJIA.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows the NASDAQ has not yet followed the other indices to new record territory. After last year’s dramatic rise, it is challenging to identify value in the technology sector.

