Home Business Is Shopify a Better Buy Than Spotify? By StockNews

Is Shopify a Better Buy Than Spotify? By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Is Shopify a Better Buy Than Spotify?

Technology stocks saw their shares soar last year with the digital transformation, so it’s getting harder and harder to find value in technology stocks. One way to determine if a pullback is a great entry point is a company’s earnings record. Two stocks to consider now are Spotify (NYSE:) and Shopify (NYSE:). But which is a better buy? Read more to find out.

  • Identifying value in technology stocks is no easy task
  • An earnings record could be the best tool to make sure that a pullback does not turn into price carnage
  • Spotify (SPOT) has not made money
  • Shopify (SHOP) has a better record
  • Caution in technology as we head into Q2

The S&P 500 has moved to a new all-time high above the 4,125 level. The is over 33,800. After making a record high at 14,167.15 on February 16, the NASDAQ has yet to make a new high. In 2020, the tech-heavy index posted a 43.64% gain. In Q1, it was 2.78% higher, but it lagged the S&P 500 and DJIA.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows the NASDAQ has not yet followed the other indices to new record territory. After last year’s dramatic rise, it is challenging to identify value in the technology sector.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©