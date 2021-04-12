Is AYRO a Winner in the Electric Vehicle Industry? By StockNews



Ayro’s (AYRO) diversified product pipeline in the electric vehicle (EV) space drove its stock to triple-digit gains last year. However, EV bubble concerns have led shares of AYRO to decline over the past couple of months. So, will regulatory and industry tailwinds allow AYRO to regain its momentum soon? Read more to find out.Ayro, Inc. (AYRO) is a relatively new player in the electric vehicle (EV) space. The company administered a reverse merger with DropCar, Inc. on May 29 last year, combining shares through a five-for-one reverse stock split and stock dividend offering. Shares of AYRO have gained 175.1% over the past year, and 91.8% over the past six months.

As a B2B company, AYROP’s EVs have been highly demanded from businesses nationwide given the rising need for robust delivery systems. The company plans to produce and deliver 20,000 light-duty trucks and electric delivery vehicles over the next three years in partnership with Karma Automotive’s Innovation and Customization Center. In this regard, AYRO has expanded its Austin manufacturing facility to build approximately 600 vehicles per month.

While the company’s operations look good on paper, AYRO is a relatively unknown name in a highly competitive industry. Many well-known companies, such as Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:) and Nikola Corporation (NKLA), have diversified portfolios of electric trucks, with extensive pre-orders. With limited earnings growth potential in a highly crowded industry, AYRO’s stock is relatively overvalued. Because of an ongoing sector rotation by investors away from overvalued stocks, shares of AYRO have declined 7.2% year-to-date, and 19.8% over the past month.

