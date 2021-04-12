Intel in talks to produce chips for automakers within six to nine months: CEO By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger speaks during a news conference in Tokyo
(Reuters) – The chief executive of Intel Corp (NASDAQ:) told Reuters on Monday the company is in talks to start producing chips for car makers to alleviate a shortage that has hobbled factories.
Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger said the company is talking to companies that design chips for automakers about manufacturing those chips inside Intel’s factory network, with the goal of producing chips within six to nine months. Gelsinger earlier on Monday met with White House officials to discuss the semiconductor supply chain.
