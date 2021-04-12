India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 3.53% By Investing.com

Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the fell 3.53% to hit a new 1-month low, while the index declined 3.44%.

The best performers of the session on the were Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NS:), which rose 7.09% or 337.70 points to trade at 5098.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Cipla Ltd. (NS:) added 2.71% or 23.95 points to end at 907.00 and Divi’s Laboratories Ltd. (NS:) was up 1.14% or 42.65 points to 3795.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Tata Motors Ltd (NS:), which fell 9.65% or 30.70 points to trade at 287.50 at the close. Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd (NS:) declined 8.94% or 73.60 points to end at 750.00 and IndusInd Bank Ltd. (NS:) was down 8.57% or 79.15 points to 844.50.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (BO:) which rose 4.83% to 4989.20, Nestle India Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.46% to settle at 17500.00 and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (BO:) which lost 0.62% to close at 2460.55.

The worst performers were IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was down 8.60% to 844.40 in late trade, Bajaj Finance Ltd (BO:) which lost 7.39% to settle at 4512.95 and State Bank Of India (BO:) which was down 6.87% to 328.80 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1580 to 127 and 40 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 2395 fell and 476 advanced, while 168 ended unchanged.

Shares in Cipla Ltd. (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 2.71% or 23.95 to 907.00.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 16.22% to 22.9950 a new 1-month high.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.20% or 3.45 to $1741.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 1.13% or 0.67 to hit $59.99 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 1.24% or 0.78 to trade at $63.73 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.49% to 75.088, while EUR/INR rose 0.60% to 89.4485.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.11% at 92.055.

