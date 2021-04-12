IMF’s Okamoto says aiming to distribute SDR reserves this summer By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The IMF logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund has a goal of distributing a $650 billion allocation of Special Drawing Rights monetary reserves to member countries this summer, IMF First Deputy Managing Director Geoffrey Okamoto said on Monday.

Okamoto told reporters following IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings that the allocation, backed last week by G20 countries, will especially aid middle-income countries that need to refinance debt amid potentially tighter financial conditions.

“The goal would be to make that allocation some time this summer. I would hope it’s on the early side of the summer,” Okamoto said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR